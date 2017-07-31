20-year-old accused of stabbing stepfather in altercation at Little Rock home

A 20-year-old man reportedly stabbed his stepdad after overhearing an argument between the 51-year-old and his mother, Little Rock police said.

An officer with the Little Rock Police Department responded around 4:40 p.m. Saturday to a home on Shea Drive in Little Rock in reference to a stabbing.

After entering the home through an opened front door, authorities found Scott Person lying face down on the floor complaining of lack of breath, according to a report.

Person's stepson was kneeling over him, applying pressure with a white T-shirt to the victim's two knife wounds on his back, police said.

An 8-inch kitchen knife was found with blood on it in the dining room. The floor nearby was also bloodied.

The 20-year-old's wheelchair-bound mother was crying after she witnessed the altercation in the residence's hallway, an officer noted.

The stepson told police that he had arrived home and placed a pizza in the oven before getting into the shower. While showering, he said, a "large disturbance" could be heard between his 51-year-old mother and Person.

At that point, he got out of the shower, wrapped himself in a towel and asked repeatedly that his stepfather leave, the report states.

"Oh, you want a piece of me, boy?" Person reportedly replied before charging at him.

The 20-year-old then ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife in a scuffle that resulted in Person being stabbed, the stepson said.

Person was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. His condition was not known as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the stepson was taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning. His name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records Monday afternoon.