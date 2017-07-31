Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 01, 2017, 12:14 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

2019 QB Ty Evans tells why he's a Razorback

By Richard Davenport

This article was published July 31, 2017 at 11:56 p.m.

Ty Evans

Highly regarded junior quarterback Ty Evans talked about his decision to commit to Arkansas for the 2019 class on Recruiting Thursday.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge picked the Hogs over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern. He received his first offer from the Razorbacks offensive coordinator Dan Enos on May 17.

He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and threw only 5 interceptions as a sophomore. He enjoyed the southern hospitably while in town.

