37-year-old dies after vehicle overturns off Arkansas interstate, ejecting him, police say
This article was published today at 2:39 p.m.
A 37-year-old man was killed when his vehicle overturned off a Northwest Arkansas interstate, causing him to be ejected, state police said.
The single-vehicle wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. Saturday as Jeffery Johnson of Fayetteville was driving north on Interstate 49 at the Pleasant Grove Road exit in Rogers.
Johnson’s northbound 2016 GMC left the highway and traveled into a field, at which point it overturned, authorities said.
After being ejected, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Benton County coroner.
Travel conditions at the time of the morning crash were described as clear and dry.
Johnson’s death was one of at least 282 reported so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.
