Little Rock police: 77-year-old woman robbed while unloading groceries says pair had fake gun

Two robbers used a fake gun to rob a 77-year-old woman while she was unloading her groceries Saturday afternoon, she told Little Rock police.

The woman said she was outside her home in the 100 block of Cambridge Place Drive around 1:10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled into her parking lot and backed up to her vehicle.

Two people reportedly then got out of the vehicle while the driver waited inside.

The woman told police that one of the robbers pulled out what appeared to be a black revolver. The other hid behind him as the gunman yelled, “Give me the purse!” The woman hit him with it instead, according to the report.

She said she then learned the gun was not real because it only made a static sound when the robber pointed it at her and fired.

The assailants then reportedly grabbed the purse and sped away.

The robber with the gun was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. The other person who got out of the car was listed as a black male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, and a detailed description was not available for the driver.

No suspects were named on the report.