Arkansas governor travels to D.C. to talk health law

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a meeting in Washington with other governors and Trump administration officials to discuss the health care overhaul was productive and that he's encouraged there's a commitment to include him and leaders from other states to find solutions to concerns with the law.

Hutchinson's office said the Republican governor traveled to Washington on Monday morning for the White House meeting to discuss options for improving the health care system. Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said the governor will return to the state Tuesday.

Hutchinson canceled a planned appearance at an economic development announcement Monday in northwest Arkansas because of the meeting.

More than 300,000 are on Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion under the health law. The program uses Medicaid funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.

