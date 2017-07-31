Arkansas authorities searching for possible drowning victim after man, 70, jumps from boat

Arkansas authorities are searching for a possible drowning victim after 70-year-old man jumped from a boat, then disappeared Sunday afternoon.

Charles Hogan Daniels of Jordan was in a boat with three other people on Lake Norfork near Salesville around 3:45 p.m. when he jumped into the water, according to a Baxter County sheriff's office news release.

Daniels disappeared, and emergency responders began searching for him using sonar equipment, the release said.

Around 11:30 p.m., they detected what they believe to be the body about 115 feet underwater.

A team was sent to dive for the body Monday morning.