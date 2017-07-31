Home / Latest News /
Arkansas authorities searching for possible drowning victim after man, 70, jumps from boat
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:11 a.m.
Arkansas authorities are searching for a possible drowning victim after 70-year-old man jumped from a boat, then disappeared Sunday afternoon.
Charles Hogan Daniels of Jordan was in a boat with three other people on Lake Norfork near Salesville around 3:45 p.m. when he jumped into the water, according to a Baxter County sheriff's office news release.
Daniels disappeared, and emergency responders began searching for him using sonar equipment, the release said.
Around 11:30 p.m., they detected what they believe to be the body about 115 feet underwater.
A team was sent to dive for the body Monday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas authorities searching for possible drowning victim after man, 70, jumps from boat
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.