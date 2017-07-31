Cell firms to add towers for eclipse

ST. LOUIS — If you plan to livestream next month’s solar eclipse from one of the prime viewing spots, here’s a thought: Keep your phone in your pocket, put on your paper shades and just enjoy the celestial wonder.

The Aug. 21 solar eclipse, when passage of the moon completely blocks out the sun, will be seen first in Oregon and cut diagonally across 14 states to South Carolina. It will be the first total solar eclipse visible coast-to-coast since 1918.

The best places to see it falls within a 60- to 70-milewide swath known as the path of totality, where there will be periods of total darkness ranging up to two minutes and 40 seconds. The path carves through largely rural areas, where cellphone service can be spotty at best, though, so it may not be possible to quickly post to Facebook, Instagram and the like even though carriers plan to temporarily boost capacity.

“We’re expecting a good experience, but there will be times at peak where the network will struggle,” said Paula Doublin, assistant vice president for construction and engineering for AT&T, the nation’s second-largest provider.

Some communities are hosting eclipse-watch gatherings that are expected to draw tens of thousands of people.