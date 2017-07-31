Central Arkansas man accused of trying to hide drugs, resisting arrest

Sherwood police arrested a man on Saturday after he tried to conceal drugs from an officer and resisted arrest, according to an arrest report.

The incident started when a Sherwood officer pulled over Xavier Dicus, 32, of Sherwood at about 2 a.m., the report stated.

The officer suspected that Dicus was intoxicated, so he asked him to perform sobriety tests, the report said.

During the test, Dicus tried to discreetly drop a clear bag with suspected cocaine, but the officer saw it, the report stated.

Dicus became combative when the officer attempted to arrest him, and he kicked the rear door of the officer's car until it bent outward, the report stated.

Dicus was charged with second-degree battery on an officer, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and several drug offenses.

He was being held late Sunday at Pulaski County jail without bail.

Metro on 07/31/2017