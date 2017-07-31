Democrat launches bid for U.S. House seat in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — An educator and activist says she's running for a U.S. House seat in central Arkansas, becoming the second Democrat to launch a bid to unseat the district's incumbent Republican congressman.

Gwendolynn Combs said Monday that she's filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for the 2nd Congressional District.

Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill is seeking a third term next year after first being elected to the seat in 2014.

Combs is a gifted and talented specialist at Stephens Elementary in Little Rock and also the organizer of a women's march at the state Capitol that coincided with others nationwide.

Another Little Rock teacher and activist, Paul Spencer, announced earlier in July he was seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2nd District seat.