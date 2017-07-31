Fracas at Texas store leads to charge in Arkansas robbery

A 26-year-old man accused of robbing a Metro PCS store in Arkansas later got into an altercation at a Metro PCS in Texas before being arrested, authorities said.

Rolston Lockett confessed to holding up the store at 809 East St. in Texarkana after being taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery, the Texarkana Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the Arkansas store was robbed of cash July 24 by a man who brandished a handgun, then ran south from the area.

Later that night, Lockett was involved in an “altercation” inside a Metro PCS store in Texarkana, Texas, where he was trying to pay his cellphone bill, according to a police news release.

Video from that encounter showed that Lockett was wearing clothing similar to the Arkansas robber, the release noted. An arrest warrant was issued the next day.

Lockett was arrested at a motel. A search later revealed a handgun and clothing matching what the Arkansas robber was wearing, police said.