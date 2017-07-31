Garcia to Yankees; Gray next?

NEW YORK -- Jaime Garcia is joining the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins. Will Sonny Gray be the next addition to New York's rotation before today's trade deadline?

"That would be pretty nice, too," Todd Frazier said before Sunday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay, which stopped New York's six-game winning streak. "I remember facing [Gray]. He's pretty nasty."

New York sent minor league pitchers Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns to the Twins for Garcia, a 31-year-old left-hander who went 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts for Atlanta. He was dealt to Minnesota last Monday and won his only start for the Twins, allowing 3 runs and 8 hits in 6 2/3 innings at Oakland on Friday.

Garcia took a red-eye flight Saturday night from California to Atlanta to get some of his belongings. He is to make his Yankees debut Thursday at Cleveland.

"It's what we need. It's an awesome add for this team. I've heard only good things about him as a clubhouse guy and I'm excited," Aaron Judge said.

Gray is 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA in his last 6 starts. He makes $3,575,000, is not eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season and would slot into the middle of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanana and CC Sabathia.

Garcia takes the No. 5 slot in the rotation filled since the All-Star break by Caleb Smith and Bryan Mitchell. Michael Pineda's elbow injury, which required Tommy John surgery, caused the Yankees to search for more starting pitching.

Garcia pitched for St. Louis from 2008-2016 and was dealt to the Braves in December. He started Games 2 and 6 against Texas in the 2011 World Series.

"I think we're looking at the experience factor," Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said . "It's someone that's pitched in some big games before."

ROYALS

Cabrera returns to team

BOSTON -- Looking to bolster their offense for a run for a playoff spot, the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for two minor-league pitchers.

Cabrera, 32, was batting .288 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the White Sox. He also played with the Royals in 2011 and his second among active switch hitters with a .286 career average.

Kansas City sent a pair of Class A pitchers in the deal: 22-year-old right-hander A.J. Puckett and 23-year-old left-hander Andre Davis. The White Sox also sent Kansas City cash.

ROCKIES

Lucroy out of Texas

WASHINGTON -- The playoff-contending Colorado Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later.

The deal was announced Sunday while the Rockies were playing the second game of a day-night doubleheader against Washington. Colorado has a solid lead for an NL wild-card spot.

Lucroy hit .242 with 4 home runs and 27 RBI in 77 games with Texas this year. He made 65 starts at catcher.

