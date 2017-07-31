Gordon, Escobar lead Royals past Red Sox 5-3

BOSTON — Alex Gordon’s tworun triple capped a four-run eighth inning, and Kansas City rallied to beat Boston a day after its season-high, nine-game winning streak was snapped.

Alcides Escobar added a two-run single in the eighth and drove in three runs for the Royals, who lost in extra innings on Saturday after taking the series opener.

Rookie Rafael Devers hit a solo homer for Boston and starter Drew Pomeranz gave up one run on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his 100th career start.

Jason Hammel (5-8) allowed three runs on seven hits to end a sixstart winless streak. His last victory also came against the Red Sox, at home on June 19.

Kelvin Herrera got the final three outs for his 23rd save, getting Mookie Betts to fly out with the bases loaded.

BLUE JAYS 11, ANGELS 10 Steve Pearce hit his second game-ending grand slam in just four days Toronto pulled off the biggest ninth-inning comeback in team history, rallying for seven runs to beat Los Angeles. Pearce connected with one out off Bud Norris (1-4). On Thursday, Pearce’s slam with two outs in the 10th inning lifted Toronto over Oakland 8-4. Matt Dermody (1-0) worked three innings for the win. Albert Pujols hit two home runs for the Angels, who were bidding for their first sweep since May.

WHITE SOX 3, INDIANS 1 Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Chicago ended Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak. Chicago had lost 14 of 15 coming into the game, including seven straight at home, and traded fan favorite Melky Cabrera to Kansas City shortly before the first pitch as part of a roster overhaul. Jose Abreu got the ninth-inning rally started with a double off Bryan Shaw (4-5) to set up Davidon’s heroics, the 21st home run of his rookie season. Tyler Clippard (2-6) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win, the first for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field since July 2. TIGERS 13, ASTROS 1 Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings in what could be his last start with Detroit. Justin Upton matched a career best with six RBIs for the Tigers, who handed the Astros their first back-to-back losses since June 12-13. Upton had four hits, including a seventh-inning grand slam, and scored twice. In his last start before today’s trade deadline, Verlander (6-7) gave up five singles and three walks while striking out six. The subject of trade rumors since last winter, Verlander received a long standing ovation from the crowd of 31,970 when he walked off the mound after the sixth inning. Lance McCullers Jr. (7-3), whose dad pitched for the Tigers in 1990, allowed five runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as St. Louis beat Arizona for its fifth win in seven games. Lynn (9-6), the subject of trade rumors the past few days, gave up two runs and four hits. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his last six starts. Lynn retired the last eight batters he faced in improving to 5-0 lifetime against Arizona. Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his sixth save in eight opportunities. Martinez hit a two-run drive in the fourth to tie it, then had a sacrifice fly in the sixth that scored Jedd Gyorko with the go-ahead run. Taijuan Walker (6-5) allowed three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 10.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 2 Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey’s solid six-inning start to help Chicago beat Milwaukee. Caratini homered to straightaway center off a 1-2 fastball from Zach Davies (12-5) with one out in the seventh for a 3-2 lead, delighting the bevy of Cubs fans who made the trek north from Chicago. The Cubs took two of three games in an important series at Miller Park. The Cubs increased their lead in the National League Central over the second-place Brewers to 21/2 games. Lackey (8-9) struck out seven and allowed five hits over six innings.

PIRATES 7, PADRES 1 Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs for the third time in his career to lift Pittsburgh over San Diego. McCutchen’s big day backed Gerrit Cole (9-7), who pitched seven innings of five-hit ball for the Pirates. It was just the second win in eight games for the Pirates, who ended the Padres’ four-game winning streak. McCutchen connected with two outs in the first off left-hander Clayton Richard (5-12), with the ball clearing the fence. He went deep again in the eighth off rookie Jose Torres and then homered off the right-field foul pole with two outs in the ninth.

REDS 6, MARLINS 4 Rookie Luis Castillo pitched a career-best eight innings, Tucker Barnhart drove in three runs and Cincinnati ended a six-game skid. Castillo (2-4) allowed one run on three hits, striking out six and walking one. He outpitched Dan Straily (7-7) — the right-handers were traded for each last January as part of a four-player deal. The Marlins, who got a three run homer from Marcell Ozuna in the ninth off reliever Raisel Iglesias, had their four-game win ning streak snapped.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1 Freddy Galvis hit a bases-loaded single to right field in the ninth inning to give Philadelphia its second straight walk-off win. Andrew Knapp led off the ninth with a double to left off Rex Brothers (1-2). Manag er Brian Snitker lifted Brothers for Akeel Morris Morris walked pinch-hitter Ty Kelly to put runners on first and second. Cesar Hernandez was trying to advance the runners with a sacrifice, but his bunt stayed just inside the third-base line and Freddie Freeman’s throw was not in time, load ing the bases with no outs. Galvis pulled Morris second pitch into right to score Knapp and lift the Phillies to their fourth straight victory and eighth in the last 11. Kelly’s RBI single in the 11th on Saturday night gave Philadelphia a 4-3 win.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 9, METS 1 James Paxton tossed six scoreless innings, becoming the first Mariners pitcher to win six games in a single month, and Nelson Cruz had a three-run homer to pace Seattle. Cruz provided Paxton with an early cushion with a three-run shot in the first inning and Leonys Martin, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A, homered in his first at-bat and saved a possible run with a diving catch in right field. Paxton (11-3) had runners aboard in each of his six innings. The lefthander scattered six hits striking out eight and walking none, with two hit batters in a 108-pitch outing.