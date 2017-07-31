What Bret Bielema said about the first 3 days of fall camp

Follow along for live updates from Bret Bielema's Monday press conference.

Bret Bielema

— Jamario Bell injured his foot Saturday and is having surgery today. Will probably be out the next 10-12 weeks. "Too bad because he'd been doing a lot of nice things." Was working at Hog.

— Moved Jared Cornelius out of the 105-man roster to let him rest his back.

— Josh Liddell, Dre Greenlaw, Karl Roesler and Jalen Merrick are guys who they'll watch and monitor so they don't overwork them moving forward.

— Will start some opponent preparation and then have their first scrimmage Saturday. Will be one of the two main scrimmages of fall camp.

— Greenlaw was unlimited Saturday. Hasn't been in the live, competitive part of it since last fall, so they'll see where he is heading into this weekend.

— River Warnock was added to the 105 in the place of Cornelius. A preferred walk-on from Chicago was also added. Josh Paul still isn't in the 105.

— Isn't surprised there aren't any preseason All-SEC defensive selections because it's stat and hype-driven.

— Of the WRs, Jordan Jones has stood out. Deon Stewart and T.J. Hammonds, too. David Williams has been a nice addition. "Willing soul" and kids like him. Can step up in blitz pickup. C.J. O'Grady, Grayson Gunter and Will Gragg continue to grow, along with Jeremy Patton. Kendrick Jackson made a nice step forward at FB.

— Randy Ramsey plays Hog some on certain down and distance heading into the boundary, so they'll do that and move Dwayne Eugene to first team at the Razor. Hayden Henry will run with the 2s.

— Bell "hasn't had an easy road whether he's brought it on himself or switching positions" but he told him not "to let this one get you." Thinks you're defined more by your moments of adversity and this is one of them. "I don't think this will be the end of him."

— Kevin Richardson won't be able to petition for another year of eligibility as it currently stands.

— Really opening up kicking this week. Cole Hedlund had a good spring, but didn't start off well Saturday. Connor Limpert and Blake Mazza will also compete. Limpert has continued to strengthen his leg. Blake Johnson has been a surprise. Done well.

— Previously has never allowed captains to be picked until the fall for two reasons. Wanted to avoid it being a popularity contest and wanted input from incoming freshmen because new eyes can be the best eyes. This spring, the team voted at the end of spring ball. Wanted to force the hand of the leadership committee. Has a group message with the four captains. Frank Ragnow represents the lines well. Thinks like a coach would want you to think. Kevin Richardson has the walk-on perspective. Austin Allen has been around it forever, his voice is good and calm but he isn't afraid to get after guys. Santos Ramirez is an underclassmen who's been through ups and downs.

— Henre' Toliver has looked good at PR. Returns are a different kind of athleticism. De'Vion Warren, Chase Hayden, Jordan Jones and Gary Cross seem comfortable. If Cornelius was cleared and ready, PR would be the last of his positions he'd play again.

— Impressed with David Williams. Devwah Whaley and him have bonded well.

— RB is about staying fresh. In their system, they use 3 backs. To have Devwah with his skill set, David is comparable from a skill set standpoint. Chase Hayden would probably be that third guy right now "and he's a complete different" player.

— Hammonds will play WR and is listed as a starting WR along with Deon Stewart and Jordan Jones, with 3-4 other guys in the mix.

— Deon Stewart and Jordan Jones have played really, really well and taken big steps. La'Michael Pettway "hasn't done anything bad or good." When you're in your third fall, you're past halfway and you either need to get going or have someone come in your place.

— Added pressures from every angle Saturday. Have some energy from young guys like Sosa Agim, Scoota Harris and others. Dylan Hays has a lot of energy. Dee Walker stands out because he loves the game. The young DBs have been pretty impressive athletes who look good. Was talking with seniors about their last first practice and they said "they're fast." Not one freshman got less than a B in summer school. Some of those guys can play special teams and skill positions maybe faster than they normally do around here.