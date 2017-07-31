LR shooting kills man, 55, outside home

The shooting death of a Hispanic man late Saturday night in southwest Little Rock ended a bloody week, which saw five people killed in Arkansas' capital city.

The slaying of Evilio Castro-Alverez, 55, outside his apartment complex, 5300 Baseline Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday had Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan standing at the scene Sunday morning again reciting the city's rising homicide count.

The violent week underscored a year that has seen 37 people murdered in Little Rock. At the same time last year, 18 had been killed, McClanahan said.

The city's current homicide total is only five away from 2016's final tally.

Counted among last week's victims was a man sitting in his car, a 14-year-old in his home, a North Little Rock man, an Italian tourist and Castro-Alverez.

No arrests have been made in any of the five fatal shootings, and police have only given vague descriptions of potential suspects, releasing witness descriptions of the suspects' race and clothes at best.

In Castro-Alverez's case, witness told detectives that they a saw a black male running from the scene with a gun wearing a white shirt and "long, black shorts," according to a police report. Detectives believe robbery to be the motive.

As residents walked, drove and biked through the apartment complex, McClanahan made a familiar plea to the community.

"Please come forward with any information," he said.

The department has often decried the lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses this year, but the investigation into Castro-Alverez's death presented a different challenge for investigators who were unable to communicate with witnesses and family members due to a language barrier. McClanahan said the department called in Spanish-speaking officers after the first officers arrived to the scene.

City officials have expressed concerns in recent years about the targeting of Hispanic individuals by criminals, and conscious recruiting efforts were made to increase the number of Hispanic officers among the Little Rock Police Department's ranks.

McClanahan encouraged members of the Hispanic community to call police if they encounter trouble.

"We'll treat you as a victim," he said. "We're not worried about immigration status," noting the distinction between his agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Little Rock police on Sunday also confirmed that Carlo Marigliano, 31, who was found shot to death in his vehicle late Friday evening, was an Italian citizen.

McClanahan said the department has been in contact with Marigliano's family overseas and the Italian Consulate.

The department has also contacted the consulate for Castro-Alverez's family's native country, which McClanahan said was common practice for Hispanic victims to ensure that all family members are notified. McClanahan did not know Castro-Alverez's citizenship status.

The Spanish Valley Apartments where police found Castro-Alverez has been a hot spot of crime over the past year. In the latter half of 2016, police investigated a shooting and stabbing at the complex, formerly called the Quail Valley Apartments.

In 2017, residents at the apartments have reported 12 burglaries, totaling more than $5,100 in stolen property and cash, according to Little Rock Police Department records.

As McClanahan spoke with reporters at the apartment complex Sunday morning, a resident yelled as she drove by in an SUV.

"Y'all are always talking," she said. "But y'all aren't getting any results."

Metro on 07/31/2017