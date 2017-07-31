Home / Latest News /
66-year-old fights off 3 would-be robbers outside Little Rock home, he tells police
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
A man told police that he fought off people who had grabbed him during an attempted robbery in south Little Rock.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 6:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a robbery in progress in the 6900 block of Redwood Drive.
A 66-year-old man said that a friend drove him to the area to get a cellphone, according to a report.
Once stopped at the location, the victim was approached by three people, he told authorities. The would-be robbers then grabbed the man and took his keys.
Police noted that the man was able to fight off the three while the victim’s friend fled the area. The 66-year-old suffered bruises and minor cuts to his face.
The man said that “everything happened so fast,” leaving him unable to provide a detailed description of the would-be robbers, who were listed as black males.
One stood about 6 feet tall and weighed 210 pounds, another stood around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 180 pounds, and the third was described as having a height of 5 feet 6 inches and a weight of 160 pounds.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 66-year-old fights off 3 would-be robbers outside Little Rock home, he tells police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.