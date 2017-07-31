66-year-old fights off 3 would-be robbers outside Little Rock home, he tells police

A man told police that he fought off people who had grabbed him during an attempted robbery in south Little Rock.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 6:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a robbery in progress in the 6900 block of Redwood Drive.

A 66-year-old man said that a friend drove him to the area to get a cellphone, according to a report.

Once stopped at the location, the victim was approached by three people, he told authorities. The would-be robbers then grabbed the man and took his keys.

Police noted that the man was able to fight off the three while the victim’s friend fled the area. The 66-year-old suffered bruises and minor cuts to his face.

The man said that “everything happened so fast,” leaving him unable to provide a detailed description of the would-be robbers, who were listed as black males.

One stood about 6 feet tall and weighed 210 pounds, another stood around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 180 pounds, and the third was described as having a height of 5 feet 6 inches and a weight of 160 pounds.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.