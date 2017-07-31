Man robbed pizza restaurant with handgun, Arkansas authorities say

Arkansas authorities are investigating after a man robbed a pizza restaurant at gunpoint early Monday, police said.

The man entered the Papa John’s Pizza at 1203 South Caraway Road around 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Witnesses told police the man wielded a handgun and demanded cash. He left the business with an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.

Police did not provide a description of the robber.

The investigation is ongoing.