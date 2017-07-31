McCutchen's three home runs give Pirates a boost

SAN DIEGO — Andrew Mc-Cutchen hit three home runs for the third time in his career to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

McCutchen’s big day backed Gerrit Cole, who pitched seven innings of five-hit ball for the Pirates.

It was just the second victory in eight games for the Pirates, who ended the Padres’ four-game winning streak.

McCutchen has 22 home runs. He connected with two outs in the first off left-hander Clayton Richard, with the ball clearing the fence just out of the reach of center fielder Manuel Margot. He went deep again in the eighth off rookie Jose Torres and then homered off the right-field foul pole with two outs in the ninth.

It was McCutchen’s third multi-homer game of the season and 15th of his career. He also made a nice diving catch in center field to end the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Josh Bell hit a home run in the ninth, his 19th.

Cole (9-7), who lives in Santa Ana and played at UCLA, won his second consecutive start and third decision in a row. His only big mistake was allowing a home run by rookie Dusty Coleman to center field with one out in the seventh, his second. Cole struck out eight and walked two.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 2 Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey’s solid six-inning start to help visiting Chicago beat Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez hit a home run and drove in three runs as host St. Louis beat Arizona for its fifth victory in seven games.

REDS 6, MARLINS 4 Rookie Luis Castillo pitched a career-best eight innings, Tucker Barnhart drove in three runs and visiting Cincinnati ended a six-game skid.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1 Freddy Galvis hit a bases-loaded single to right field in the ninth inning to give host Philadelphia its second consecutive walk-off victory.

ROCKIES 10-1, NATIONALS 6-3 Adam Lind and Brian Goodwin hit home runs in the fifth inning, and host Washington beat Colorado to split a day-night doubleheader. In the first game, Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored four runs, and the Rockies roughed up Erick Fedde in his major league debut.

DODGERS 3, GIANTS 2 (11) Kyle Farmer’s two-run double in the 11th inning in his first major league at-bat lifted host Los Angeles over San Francisco. Corey Seager doubled and Justin Turner was walked intentionally before Farmer lined a 3-2 pitch from Luis Suarez (0-1), scoring both runners for the Dodgers’ 31st comeback victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 13, ASTROS 1 Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings in what could be his last start with Detroit. Justin Upton matched a career best with six RBI for the host Tigers, who handed the Astros their first back-to-back losses since June 12-13.

RAYS 5, YANKEES 3 Corey Dickerson hit a go-ahead two-run single in a three-run third and visiting Tampa Bay’s bullpen allowed one hit over five scoreless innings to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

ROYALS 5, RED SOX 3 Alex Gordon’s tworun triple capped a four-run eighth inning, and visiting Kansas City rallied to beat Boston a day after its season-high, nine-game winning streak was snapped.

BLUE JAYS 11, ANGELS 10 Steve Pearce hit his second game-ending grand slam in just four days as host Toronto pulled off the biggest ninth-inning comeback in team history, rallying for seven runs to beat visiting Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 3, INDIANS 1 Matt Davidson hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, and host Chicago ended Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak.

ATHLETICS 6, TWINS 5 (12) Yonder Alonso hit a home run in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift host Oakland over Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 9, METS 1 James Paxton tossed six scoreless innings, becoming the first Mariners pitcher to win six games in a single month, and Nelson Cruz had a three-run home run to pace host Seattle.

Sports on 07/31/2017