Extremists kill 8 African Union soldiers

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Fighters with the al-Shabab extremist group ambushed an African Union convoy in southern Somalia and killed at least eight soldiers on Sunday, a Somali military officer said.

The attack came hours after a car bomb in the capital killed at least five people, most of them civilians, shattering a month of relative calm in Mogadishu.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab fighters attacked the convoy near Bulo-Marer town in Lower Shabelle region, Col. Muhyadin Yasin said.

Uganda's defense ministry confirmed the attack on the multinational force, saying an unknown number of troops were killed. "A lot of damage was inflicted on the enemy," a statement said.

The extremist group claimed that the attack killed 39 soldiers.

Arab states insist Qatar meet demands

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Four Arab states that cut ties with Qatar met Sunday to discuss the diplomatic crisis, insisting on compliance with a list of sweeping demands while refraining for now from imposing more punitive measures against the Gulf state.

It was the second meeting for the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain since the countries cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar on June 5.

The quartet accuses Qatar of supporting extremists and interfering in the affairs of other Arab states. Qatar denies the charges and sees them as politically motivated.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister read a statement by the ministers that said the bloc was still insistent that Qatar comply with a list of 13 demands the countries had previously issued.

The list includes demands that Qatar stop terrorism financing, but also that it shut down its flagship Al Jazeera news network, which the quartet says has been used by Qatar to promote its policies. Other demands include closing a Turkish military base in Qatar, limiting ties with Iran, expelling Islamist political opposition figures and paying restitution for victims of terrorism that the quartet links to Qatar.

Qatar rejects the list as an affront to its sovereignty, but it has vowed to combat terrorism financing and in recent weeks issued a decree revising the country's counterterrorism laws.

Pakistan lawmakers will elect premier

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's Parliament will meet Tuesday to elect a new prime minister after the disqualification of three-term prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as thousands gathered in the capital Islamabad on Sunday to voice support for opposition leader Imran Khan.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party nominated Sharif's longtime loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the top slot on Saturday. Sharif proposed Abbasi as interim prime minister until his brother Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief minister of Punjab province, can contend in a by-election for the seat left vacant by his brother's disqualification.

The opposition is expected to name a candidate to challenge Abassi in a vote in Parliament, but the six-time lawmaker is expected to win.

Sharif's party holds 188 of 342 seats in Parliament's lower house and with additional votes from its allies is expected to obtain 214 votes. To win the top slot, Abbasi needs only 172 votes.

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from office on Friday on accusations of concealing assets. The probe against him began after his children were named in the leaked so-called Panama Papers for owning offshore accounts and properties.

Sharif's party has resolved to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to reverse the disqualification.

Festival fire forces 20,000 fans to flee

BARCELONA, Spain -- A fire at a music festival in Spain forced the evacuation of more than 20,000 concertgoers and incinerated the event's stage in Barcelona, the regional government said Sunday.

The fire Saturday night consumed the large outdoor stage at the Tomorrowland electronic music festival held at Barcelona's Parc de Can Zam. Twelve firefighting units needed around an hour to extinguish the flames just before midnight Barcelona time.

The Tomorrowland website published a statement saying the "stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction."

Barcelona firefighters said there were no serious injuries during the evacuation, but the event's private security treated 20 people for minor injuries or anxiety.

A Section on 07/31/2017