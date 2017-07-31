Moore's work ethic and talent attracting colleges

— Few players will outwork or play at a higher intensity than 15-under Arkansas Wings forward Chris Moore.

Moore, 6-6, 200 pounds, had very few games this spring and summer in which he didn’t have double-digit numbers in scoring and rebounds.

College coaches like to find prospects with a “dog mentality." The description fits Moore.

“It’s just the way I was raised,” Moore said. “I’ve been so little all of my life, and I had to start working. People tell me all the time that I was too little. If someone is bigger than me, all I can do is out-hustle them, so that’s what I grew up doing ... go 200 percent every game.”

His work ethic and skills has attracted scholarship offers from Memphis, SMU, TCU, Southern Miss, Abilene Christian and Murray State. Moore thinks three other schools could be extending an offer in the future.

“I think Texas A&M is close,” Moore said. “I know Marquette is close. Arkansas … I know they’re probably close, too.”

Moore averaged 15.9 points and 11 rebounds for West Memphis as a freshman and earned Class 6A East All-Conference honors.

“People usually think I’m just a block player, but I think I need to get the ball on the wing and work on my shot and really work on being consistent and playing a little more up-tempo,” Moore said.