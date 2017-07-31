GOLF

Vegas defends in Canada

Jhonattan Vegas successfully defended his RBC Canadian Open title Sunday at Glen Abbey in Ontario, beating Charley Hoffman with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Vegas’ approach from the left bunker in the playoff on the par-5 18th hit the grass just above the sand lip and went through the green. Vegas chipped to a foot and won when Hoffman’s birdie try from the back bunker slid past the hole. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 27th and won $44,400. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was a stroke back at 10 under and won $30,480. Bryce Molder (Conway) won $12,720 for his tie for 62nd, while Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) was 67th and pocketed $12,240.

Lee overtakes Webb

Mi Hyang Lee took advantage of Hall of Famer Karrie Webb’s late double bogey to win the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title. A stroke ahead of Lee with two holes left at chilly Dundonald Links, Webb dropped a shot back with the double bogey on the par-5 17th after driving into a bunker and having to play out backward. Lee, playing in the group ahead of Webb, increased the margin to two with a birdie on the par-5 18th. Needing an eagle to force a playoff, Webb closed with a birdie to tie for second with Mi Jung Hur. Webb didn’t know she was two strokes behind because of the lack of a leaderboard on the final hole. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 33rd at 7 over and won $9,503.

Langer wins another major

Bernhard Langer won the Senior British Open on Sunday in rain and wind at Royal Porthcawl in Wales for his record-extending 10th senior major title and fifth in the last 10. Langer, 59, closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 4-under 280 and beat American Corey Pavin by three strokes. Langer joined Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three senior majors in a season, and won the event for the third time to match the tournament record. Langer won the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship — the first two of the PGA Champions Tour’s five majors — in consecutive weeks in May. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 31st at 9 over, just ahead of John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) who shot a 74 on Sunday. Glen Day (Little Rock) tied for 57th at 14 over.

Dou holds off field

Ze-Cheng Dou of China finished with a 25-under-par 259 and won the Web.Com Tour’s Digital Ally Open at Overland Park, Kan., on Sunday. Dou defeated Americans Kyle Thompson, Luke Guthrie and Billy Kennerly by three strokes. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) tied for eighth at 18 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished at 17 under and tied for 10th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) were at 15 under, good enough for ties for 21st. Zack Fischer tied for 44th at 11 under, while Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) finished back in the pack at 4 under.

BASEBALL

Former All-Star May dies

Lee May, an All-Star slugger who put up 100-RBI seasons for three different teams, has died. He was 74. The Cincinnati Reds said Sunday that May died over the weekend. He was a member of the team’s Hall of Fame and lived in the local area. The Reds didn’t provide additional details on his death. Known for wagging his bat before taking meaty cuts, May hit 354 home runs with 1,244 RBI in 18 years. He drove in more than 100 runs in a season for the Reds, Houston and Baltimore. He finished with Kansas City in 1982. May starred for the Reds in the 1970 World Series, going 7 for 18 (.389) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI in a 5-game loss to Baltimore. He was a three-time All-Star first baseman (1969, 1971, 1972).

SWIMMING

Dressel matches Phelps

Caeleb Dressel won his seventh gold medal of the world championships Sunday in Budapest, Hungary, putting the U.S. team ahead to stay with another dominating swim in the 400-meter medley relay. One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a major international meet, Dressel joined Michael Phelps in another elite club with seven golds at the second-biggest meet after the Olympics. Phelps had seven victories at the 2007 worlds in Melbourne, Australia — a prelude to his record eight golds the following year at the Beijing Olympics.

MOTOR SPORTS

Vettel hangs on

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel overcame steering difficulties to win a tense Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his championship lead over rival Lewis Hamilton heading into the summer break. The four-time Formula One champion made a decent start from pole position, crucially holding off teammate Kimi Raikkonen on the long straight into Turn 1. On a Hungaroring track where overtaking is notoriously hard, there were limited chances to catch him after that.

Newgarden dominates

Josef Newgarden dominated at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on the way to his second consecutive IndyCar victory at the Honda Indy 200 on Sunday. Newgarden was not challenged most of the day on the 90-lap, 2.2-mile course and finished 5.156 seconds ahead of Team Penske teammate Will Power, the pole-sitter. Newgarden won at Toronto on July 16 and has six career victories, three this season. Local favorite Graham Rahal was third and 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud finished fourth. Newgarden showed his intentions early when he made an inside pass on Power on the 14th lap. Rahal took a temporary lead when Newgarden pitted on lap 41 but when Rahal went in the next time around, Newgarden went to the front. By lap 50, the Tennessee native had extended his lead over Power to 6.5 seconds.

SOCCER

Ertz caps late U.S. comeback

SAN DIEGO — Reserve Julie Ertz scored in the 89th minute and the United States overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat Brazil 4-3 on Sunday night in the Tournament of Nations.

The United States was in danger of losing for the fourth time this year before the three-goal flurry in about nine minutes.

Two minutes after Brazil’s Andressinha scored on a free kick in the 78th minute for her second goal of the game, Christen Press countered to make it 3-2 with her 43rd career goal and second of the year.

Press fed Megan Rapinoe for a spectacular running blast that tied it in the 85th minute, and Ertz put the Americans ahead four minutes later. Ertz is using her married name after playing as Julie Johnston.

Rapinoe, who was recovering from knee surgery for much of last year, had not scored for the national team since the 2015 World Cup. She has rebounded this season with the NWSL’s Seattle Reign and leads the league with 12 goals.

The United States was coming off a 1-0 loss to Australia in the team’s Tournament of Nations opener in Seattle on Thursday night. It was the first time that the Australians beat the Americans in 28 previous matches.

Coach Jill Ellis tinkered with her lineup against Brazil, surprisingly moving Becky Sauerbrunn to a defensive midfielder role rather than her usual spot at center back.

The United States has never dropped four games on home soil in a single season. In addition to Australia on Thursday, the Americans fell to England and France in the She Believes Cup in March.

In Sunday’s early game at Qualcomm Stadium, Sam Kerr scored three goals for her first international hat trick and the Australian women’s national team beat Japan 4-2.

Australia, ranked No. 7 in the world, leads the tournament standings. The Matildas will wrap up the round-robin tournament against Brazil on Thursday in Carson, Calif. The United States will face Japan.

