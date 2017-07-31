Pickup hits disabled car, pulled-over tractor-trailer on I-40 in central Arkansas; 2 die

MAUMELLE — Arkansas State Police say a crash on Interstate 40 in central Arkansas on Sunday left two people dead.

State police say the wreck happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday near the Morgan/Maumelle exit on the interstate in Pulaski County. According to a preliminary report, a car driven by 27-year-old Lucy Enloe of North Little Rock was disabled in the right lane because of an earlier, unrelated wreck.

An oncoming pickup crashed into Enloe's car and into a tractor-trailer whose driver had pulled over onto the shoulder to help with the earlier car wreck.

The pickup's driver, 70-year-old Donald Hutchcroft of Conway, was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say Enloe died later Sunday at a hospital.