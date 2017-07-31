Police: Parolee found dead inside Arkansas home; house believed to be site for drug distribution

A 30-year-old parolee was found dead over the weekend just inside the doorway of a northeast Arkansas home, according to authorities.

An officer with the Blytheville Police Department responded around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Anderson Street in Blytheville.

There, police found the front door of a residence open and blood on the storm door, a news release states.

The body of Travis Bernard Cothran was found just inside the doorway. He had suffered a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Officers noted that several types of drugs, scales, packaging, weapons and ammunition were at the house. Possible stolen property was also found.

“Evidence indicates this house was set up for the distribution” of drugs, the release reads in part.

Cothran’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which was set for Monday.

An investigation is ongoing into Cothran’s death, which is considered a homicide.

Additional information regarding his parole was not immediately available.