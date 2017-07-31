Home / Latest News /
Police: Central Arkansas toddler flown to hospital after dog attack
By Kally Patz
A central Arkansas toddler was flown to a hospital after her family’s dog attacked her Monday morning, authorities say.
Police officers and Fire Department paramedics arrived at the family’s Jacksonville home around 9 a.m., Jacksonville Police Department Sgt. Dustin Brown said.
The girl was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for lacerations to her head, face and body, according to a news release.
Information about her condition as of Monday afternoon was unavailable.
