Little Rock man accused of prostituting underage girl, arrested

Arkansas authorities say they have arrested a 34-year-old Little Rock man accused of prostituting an underage girl.

In a news release Monday, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said it began its investigation after receiving a tip Wednesday afternoon that there was an underage prostitute working in the central Arkansas area.

Investigators arrested Cedric Mario Jackson in Conway around 11 p.m. that night. The sheriff's office said they found him with a girl, a runaway from Pulaski County.

As of Monday afternoon, Jackson was being held at Faulkner County jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

He is charged with promoting prostitution in the first degree, eight counts of possession of controlled substances with purpose to deliver, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and one count of robbery.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28.