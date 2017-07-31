Subscribe Register Login
Monday, July 31, 2017, 1:07 p.m.

Police: Man hiding in closet of Little Rock home arrested

By Hunter Field

This article was published today at 4:31 a.m.

Little Rock police on Saturday arrested a man found hiding in the closet at a home that wasn't his, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a residence at 8 Blue Rock Place to a reported assault where the front door was flung open, the report said.

A vehicle in the driveway had been damaged, and the home was in disarray.

While searching the home officers found Amondra Flinoil, 34, of Little Rock hiding in a closet, the report said.

He admitted to police that he didn't live at the home.

He was charged with criminal trespassing and was no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night.

Metro on 07/31/2017

Print Headline: Police beat

