Police: Man threatens to kill family members after forcing his way into Little Rock home, takes TV

A 39-year-old man forced his way into a Little Rock home where his brother and mother were living, threatening to kill both as he stole a TV, police said.

The robber, identified as Elmoryo Livingston, came to his family member’s home in the 8200 block of Fairwood Road around 1 a.m. Sunday armed with two weapons, according to a report.

Livingston’s brother, after hearing banging on the door, opened it to find his sibling wielding a small black revolver and a black shotgun, he told officers.

At that point, Livingston entered the residence and continued to point the weapons at his brother, reportedly telling him: “If you touch me, I will kill you.”

Livingston also later pointed a weapon at his mother, again threatening harm, the report states.

He was able to take a 28-inch television from his mother’s bedroom and left in an unknown direction in a gray 2004 Ford Explorer.

Police said that Livingston had once lived with his brother and mother at the home. He reportedly moved away about three months before the robbery.

Officers search the area but were unable to find the vehicle or Livingston.

Records show Livingston was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 8:05 p.m. Sunday on charges of first-degree domestic battering, terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance and possessing instruments of crime.

Livingston remained jailed as of Monday afternoon without bail.