Little Rock teen accused of stabbing man in fight after he saw him out with woman

A teenager is accused of stabbing a man with a pocketknife in a fight started after he saw him out with a woman, a Little Rock police report said.

When police arrived at an apartment at 17 Stonebridge Circle shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, they found blood splatters on the walls and shattered glass in the bedroom.

Christin Miller, 27, was on the floor, bleeding from multiple stab wounds, according to the report.

A 19-year-old witness reportedly told police that Miller and an 18-year-old acquaintance of hers got into an argument after the teen saw Miller out with a woman one night and the 19-year-old told her sister what the 18-year-old had seen.

The witness said she and her acquaintance were in her bedroom when Miller kicked in the door and pushed the teen through a glass window.

The report said she watched the two men wrestle on the ground until Miller yelled, “He stabbed me!”

Miller was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries to his abdomen, shoulder, armpit and thigh. Police said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The report states that the teen initially fled the scene. When he returned, he was taken into questioning and later released pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.