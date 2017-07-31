Driver leads officers on multi-county chase, tries to ram patrol car, crashes, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police say a driver who refused to pull over for a traffic stop led authorities on a chase and later tried to ram a patrol car before crashing Saturday morning.

In a report, police said an officer spotted a stolen 2003 Toyota Sequoia driving down Interstate 30 at 12:53 a.m.

When the driver would not stop at University Avenue, police reportedly chased him down Chicot Road until its intersection with Highland Drive in Saline County. At the point, the vehicle went into reverse at the intersection of Highland Drive and attempted to “ram” into the patrol vehicle, the report states.

Authorities said the chase ended when the vehicle crashed in the 16000 block of Chicot Road, and the driver ran.

Police took an 18-year-old woman sitting in the passenger’s seat into custody, though she was later released without charges.

No suspects were listed on the report.

