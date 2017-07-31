Police: Stun gun used on naked Arkansas woman accused of grabbing baby from child

Police say they used a stun gun multiple times on a naked Arkansas woman who was accused of grabbing a baby out of a child's arms at an apartment.

Melissa Garcia, 44, of Jonesboro reportedly heard the 9-month-old crying while she was taking a shower in a residence on Garden Manor Drive, got out and took the baby from an 11-year-old girl. According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, several people managed to get the infant back.

By the time police arrived around 1:15 p.m., they said Garcia was wandering around Garden Manor Drive screaming, “I want my f***ing grandbaby!” When an officer asked Garcia where her clothes were, she looked down and said, “I don’t know.”

The reports state that officers deployed a stun gun multiple times to subdue her and take her into custody. Garcia was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital in Jonesboro, where she reportedly kicked a 39-year-old employee.

She has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree, assault in the second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was not listed on the Craighead County jail roster as of Monday evening.

After speaking with witnesses, police found Garcia has no grandchildren at the apartment complex, though neighbors did say she would often see a child and claim it as her own.

The report states she has a court date scheduled for Aug. 9.