The Nation in Brief

Interior chief cuts monument tour short

BUNKERVILLE, Nev. — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke toured two national monuments in Nevada on Sunday and canceled plans for meetings today in the Las Vegas area in order to head back to Washington, D.C., for what he said will be a Cabinet meeting involving President Donald Trump’s top appointees.

Zinke, whose department includes the Bureau of Land Management, is touring 27 national monuments to consider whether their designations need to be downsized or rescinded. The Trump administration announced the review in May, saying the designations imposed by previous presidents amounted to a federal land grab.

On Sunday Zinke toured the Gold Butte and Basin and Range national monuments created last year by President Barack Obama. The monuments cover a combined 1,500 square miles — about the size of Rhode Island.

Gold Butte is the grazing area at the center of the cattle roundup and armed standoff in April 2014 involving jailed cattleman Cliven Bundy and federal land management agents. Zinke met reporters in Bunkerville, Bundy’s hometown, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. He didn’t meet with any Bundy family members.

Judge says gas storage site can reopen

LOS ANGELES — A California appeals court judge ruled Saturday that Southern California Gas Co. can resume operations at its Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility, the source of the biggest methane leak in the country’s history.

On Friday, Los Angeles County had been granted a temporary restraining order that would have halted the reopening. But a judge ordered the stay lifted on Saturday after the gas company filed a motion opposing the stay.

Chris Gilbride, a spokesman for Southern California Gas, said the Aliso Canyon facility has been deemed safe to operate by state regulators and the courts. He said the agency has made extensive upgrades to its infrastructure, technology and safety practices.

“Today’s decision by the Court of Appeals is the right one,” he said in a statement emailed to the Los Angeles Times. “Over the last 18 months, Aliso Canyon has undergone what state regulators have called the most comprehensive safety review in the country.”

In 2015, a ruptured well at the Aliso Canyon facility, near Porter Ranch, began spewing tons of gas and eventually became the nation’s biggest-ever methane gas leak. It took four months to fix the rupture.

Plea hearing set for man in girl’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is set to change his plea in the kidnapping, sexual assault and killing of an 11-year-old girl in a remote part of the nation’s largest American Indian reservation that prompted an effort to expand the Amber Alert system into tribal communities across the U.S.

More than a year after the May 2016 death of Ashlynne Mike in Navajo Nation, Tom Begaye is to attend a changeof-plea hearing Tuesday in an Albuquerque federal court. It’s not known if his lawyers and federal prosecutors have struck a deal.

Begaye previously pleaded innocent to murder, sexual abuse and other charges.

Begaye lured Ashlynne and her brother into his van, authorities say. Begaye told investigators he sexually assaulted the Navajo girl and hit her twice in the head with a crowbar, and that she was still moving when he left her in the desert, according to court documents. Her body was later found in the remote area.

The younger brother was able to escape.

Fair rides reopen after fatal accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials said rides at the Ohio State Fair were reinspected and reopened after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man.

Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair’s Kiddie Land, had previously reopened.

All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically.

The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide.

A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair told WCMH-TV in Columbus he’s certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart.

