Three men arrested in LR store holdup

Pulaski County deputies on Saturday night arrested three men suspected of robbing a dollar store at gunpoint, according to a police report.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General at 11120 Arch St. after an aggravated robbery was reported at about 9:40 p.m., the report said.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and watched surveillance video that showed two suspects enter the store and rob it while armed with a handgun, the report said.

Two Arkansas State Police troopers stopped a vehicle nearby that matched witnesses' descriptions of the getaway car, the report stated.

They found three men in the car, which authorities said included a driver and the two men captured on surveillance video.

Deputies arrested Perdue Taylor, 22, of North Little Rock; Cedric Stubblefield, 21, of Little Rock; and Ibrahim Quattara, 27, of Alexander.

Deputies found a handgun and an undisclosed sum of cash in the vehicle, the report said.

All three were being held without bail on charges of aggravated robbery at Pulaski County jail Sunday night.

Quattara is in the U.S. on an African passport, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a hold on him, the report said.

Man dropped drug, Sherwood police say

Sherwood police arrested a man on Saturday after he tried to conceal drugs from an officer and resisted arrest, according to an arrest report.

The incident started when a Sherwood officer pulled over Xavier Dicus, 32, of Sherwood at about 2 a.m., the report stated.

The officer suspected that Dicus was intoxicated, so he asked him to perform sobriety tests, the report said.

During the test, Dicus tried to discreetly drop a clear bag with suspected cocaine, but the officer saw it, the report stated.

Dicus became combative when the officer attempted to arrest him, and he kicked the rear door of the officer's car until it bent outward, the report stated.

Dicus was charged with second-degree battery on an officer, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and several drug offenses.

He was being held late Sunday at Pulaski County jail without bail.

Man hiding in closet of LR home arrested

Little Rock police on Saturday arrested a man found hiding in the closet at a home that wasn't his, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a residence at 8 Blue Rock Place to a reported assault where the front door was flung open, the report said.

A vehicle in the driveway had been damaged, and the home was in disarray.

While searching the home officers found Amondra Flinoil, 34, of Little Rock hiding in a closet, the report said.

He admitted to police that he didn't live at the home.

He was charged with criminal trespassing and was no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday night.

Metro on 07/31/2017