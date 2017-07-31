Two men shot near Arkansas home, police say; 1 remains in serious condition

Police are investigating after two men were shot at an Arkansas home Friday afternoon.

Hot Springs police drove to the 100 block of Pansy Street around 3:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting there, according to a news release.

When they arrived, Aaron James Thompson, 29, of Hot Springs was lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Another victim had reportedly been taken to the hospital before police arrived. Bertrand Embrous Keeton, 29, of California had also been shot in the leg.

When he was released from the hospital later Friday, officers arrested him on a warrant for a parole violation, according to the release. As Monday afternoon, he was being held at the Garland County jail and is set to be extradited to California, authorities said.

Hot Springs police said they do not know what motivated the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.