Warriors get to smack back at Cavaliers

A year ago, after the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors for their first NBA title, they couldn't help rub the Warriors noses in it.

For example, after the Cavaliers landed in Cleveland, Cavs superstar LeBron James was holding the NBA Finals trophy wearing a T-shirt that said, "Ultimate Warrior."

The Cavaliers had Halloween cookies made in the shape of a tombstone that said, "Klay Thompson 2015-2016" and "Stephen Curry 2015-2016."

James held a Halloween party that featured a decoration that commemorated the 3-1 lead the Warriors blew. After the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108 on Christmas day, they had a party that featured a Curry dummy that guests had to step over.

This year, with the Warriors defeating the Cavaliers 4 games to 1 for their second NBA title in three years, Curry couldn't resist getting a few jabs at the Cavaliers.

On a tour in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday, after a fan in a Warriors' jersey made a half-court shot and showed off some of Curry's celebrations, Curry quickly took the fan's James' Nike signature sneakers off, threw them to the side and replaced them with Curry's Under Armour shoes and signed them.

Saturday night at former teammate Harrison Barnes' wedding in Newport, R.I., where disgruntled Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was a groomsman, Curry was seen mocking James' dance moves and James lifting weights while Irving, who has asked to be traded, was seen laughing off to the side.

How will things play out with these rivals? Will Irving still be around next season. Will the Warriors keep jabbing at the Cavs just like the Cavs jabbed at them the year before.

Judge's high price

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge leads the American League in home runs (33), walks (73), slugging percentage (.638) and OPS (1.067) and recently won the Home Run Derby the day before the All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami.

His jerseys are now the hottest seller in auctions.

Sunday, the jersey he wore in Major League debut on Aug. 13, 2016, was sold at an auction for $157,366. The winning bid held by Steiner Sports represents the highest price paid for any jersey worn in the four major U.S. pro sports leagues the past 15 years. It topped the $135,060 paid last month for the jersey worn by Stephen Curry in Game 3 of this year's NBA Finals.

Judge's debut jersey, in fact, sold for more than the bat Mickey Mantle used in the 1957 All-Star Game, which went for $135,332 on Sunday.

It also surpassed the $45,578 price tag placed on the jersey Judge wore when he hit his first career grand slam on May 28.

In addition, earlier this month, a Judge-signed rookie card sold for more than $14,000 on eBay.

Memory Lane, Inc., a vintage baseball card auction company, acquired a Judge-used Class-AA uniform that it is hoping to sell for $25,000.

Sports quiz

Who gave up the first home run of Aaron Judge's career?

Answer

Tampa Bay's Matt Andriese on Aug, 13, 2016

Sports on 07/31/2017