Wings Davonte Davis grinding for his mom

15-under Arkansas Wings point guard Davonte Davis is a self professed momma’s boy and works everyday with her in mind.

“I’m going to grind for her and make sure she’s in a better place so she doesn't have to work any more and she can get off her feet because she is busting her tail for me,” Davis said. “I love my mom and everything she does for me.”

The 6-foot 2-inch Davis helped the Wings to the Elite 8 of the FAB 48 tournament in Las Vegas this past week and the No. 9 ranking nationally in the prephoops.com poll. His mom is a regular at his games.

“She’s at every tournament and she’s always cheering me on whether I’m playing good or bad and I just love her and she makes sure I have what I need,” Davis said.

Davis has a good start in trying to give his mother a better life with scholarship offers from SMU, Southern Miss and Abilene Christian.

Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Memphis are also showing interest. It’s not the norm for 2020 prospects to have multiple offers at this stage.

“With all the work I’ve put in, I’m not saying I expected it, but I’ll take them,” Davis said. “There’s still more work to do and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do my best.”

The Mustangs are his top school at the moment.

“SMU is standing out right now,” he said. “They’re my number one.”

An offer from Arkansas would be big.

“My dream schools are SMU, Arkansas and Louisville right now,” Davis said. “An offer from Arkansas would be huge. I feel like I fit well with the style of play they have.”

He and Wings teammate Gerald Doakes attend Jacksonville Lighthouse Preparatory Academy and give the Wolves one of the top guard duos in the state. That also gives the Wings one of the better pair of guards nationally in their age group.

Both guards are lightning quick on offense and defense.

“I help a lot on the defensive end as far as just being long and being able to guard small guards being a taller guard,” Davis said.