21-year-old arrested after Arkansas bar fight leaves man dead, police say
This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.
A man has surrendered to police after a bar fight earlier in the week left another man dead in Arkansas, police said.
Justin Mackenzie Kilgore, 21, surrendered to the Morrilton Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the shooting death, according to a news release.
Kilgore faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 25-year-old Dwight Smith Jr. after a fight broke out, resulting in fatal gunfire, authorities said.
Police say Smith was found shot at Jose's Supper Club, a bar and pool hall at 1209 E. Broadway in Morrilton. He was taken by private vehicle to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Morrilton, where he was later pronounced dead.
Another person inside the bar was found suffering from a cut to the foot.
The Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.
