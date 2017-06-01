Home / Latest News /
3rd suspect in fatal shooting at Arkansas park now in custody, authorities say
All three suspects in the killing of a man at a park in northeast Arkansas are now in custody, according to police.
Two of the suspects — Quadrille Dequan Bledsoe, 22, of Blytheville and an unnamed minor suspect from Blytheville — surrendered Tuesday.
A third, 18-year-old Cameron Wells, also later surrendered, the Blytheville Police Department said in a news release Thursday.
All face charges of first-degree murder.
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to Williams Park, 201 W. McHaney in Blytheville, in reference to a subject having been shot.
Richard Wilkins Jr., 28, died as a result of injuries in that shooting, according to authorities.
Bail was set at $500,000 for Wells, $250,000 for Bledsoe and $100,000 for the minor suspect, records show.
