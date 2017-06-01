Arkansas home schedule will include Kentucky, South Carolina in 2017-18

— Kentucky and South Carolina highlight the group of SEC teams that will come to Bud Walton Arena in the 2017-18 season.

Conference opponents for the coming season were announced by the league office Thursday, although dates were not announced.

It will be the first trip to Fayetteville in two years for the Wildcats and Gamecocks. South Carolina is coming off its first Final Four appearance, while Kentucky was eliminated in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas will play Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri and LSU both home and away. The Razorbacks also are scheduled to play Vanderbilt and Tennessee at home.

Arkansas' road games will include Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State.

CORRECTION: This article originally omitted Vanderbilt as a home opponent in 2017-18. That error has been corrected.