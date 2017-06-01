Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman wins $250,000 in state lottery, officials say
This article was published today at 2:11 p.m.
A Pocahontas woman has won $250,000 off an instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said.
Mitzi Manatt bought the winning $10 ticket in the lottery’s 100X game at Mysha Inc., 2443 Thomasville St. in Pocahontas, according to a news release.
Manatt told officials that she will use a portion to become debt-free and will save the remainder of her winnings.
The lottery player first shared the news of her quarter-million dollar win with her mother, the release states.
