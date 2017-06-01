Home / Latest News /
Burglar breaks Little Rock liquor store door, steals basketful of alcohol, police say
A burglar threw a rock through a liquor store door in Little Rock and then made off with multiple bottles of alcohol, authorities said.
Little Rock officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday after an alarm at Sullivant's Liquor, 8122 Cantrell Road.
Investigators later watched surveillance video that showed the intruder wait for vehicles to pass before throwing a rock through the front door glass, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The burglar, who was said to be a black man who stood about 5 foot 9 and weighed around 190 pounds, then went inside the business. He then filled a basket up "various bottles of alcohol" before fleeing with the items, the report said.
The burglar was wearing jeans, a black long sleeve shirt and a dew rag, police noted.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
