Business news in brief

Pending home sales fall again in April

WASHINGTON -- Americans retreated from signing contracts to buy homes in April for the second-straight month in a possible sign that a declining number of homes on the market are stifling sales.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index fell 1.3 percent in April to 109.8, after slipping 0.9 percent in March to 111.3. The index has fallen 3.3 percent over the past 12 months.

Potential buyers are crowding open houses in many neighborhoods because there are fewer sales listings. Rising home values have not led more people to list their properties for sale, contrary to the expectations of many economists that great demand would lead to increased supplies. The number of properties for sale has fallen 9 percent over the past year to 1.93 million, according to the Realtors in a separate report last week.

Pending-sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases.

Signed contracts in April fell in the Midwest and South, stayed unchanged in the West and increased in the Northeast.

-- The Associated Press

JPMorgan trading revenue off 15% so far

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said revenue from its trading businesses has dropped 15 percent so far in the second quarter from the same period a year ago because of low market volatility.

Fixed-income trading is down for the first two months of the period and equities are up "slightly," Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said Wednesday at an investor conference in New York. Lake said she doesn't see any particular reason those trends would change in June.

Revenue from the world's biggest investment banks is likely to drop in the second quarter, ending a rebound in fixed income, analysts at New York-based JPMorgan said this month.

"Low rates, a more cautious outlook on rates, low volatility have led to low client flows and a generally quiet, subdued and challenging trading environment," Lake said. "There's not a lot to trade around right now, and so there's not a lot of market themes."

-- Bloomberg News

Brazilian iron ore's voyages troubled

A second vessel contracted to haul iron ore for Brazilian miner Vale was delayed for repairs after the loss of a similar ship that mysteriously sank en route to China, leaving 22 people presumed dead.

The Stellar Queen departed Vale's port terminal in northeastern Brazil on May 7 carrying about 300,000 tons of ore, according to the Rio de Janeiro-based company's website. However, the ship then stayed anchored in a nearby bay for nearly three weeks after the commandant discovered cracking on the main deck and decided to delay the voyage until repairs could be made, the Maranhao state port authority said last week by email. The port authority finally authorized the ship's departure on May 26.

A third vessel carrying Vale iron ore, the Stellar Unicorn, was also forced to have repairs after a crack was discovered on the outer hull of a tank in April, its owner said at the time.

All three vessels are dry-bulk carriers more than 20 years old owned and operated by Polaris Shipping Co., and all were converted from crude-oil tankers. Seoul, South Korea-based Polaris didn't respond to requests for comment.

The Stellar Daisy disappeared about 1,700 miles off the coast of Uruguay while carrying 260,000 tons of iron ore, Polaris said in a statement on April 7. Two crewmen survived. Polaris hasn't officially said what caused the sinking.

-- Bloomberg News

1,000 more McDonald's eateries to deliver

McDonald's will expand delivery service to 1,000 more U.S. restaurants this week, including locations in the New York area.

The burger chain is relying on Uber Technologies Inc.'s UberEats to handle the "McDelivery" program, which, with the latest additions, will be available from more than 2,000 locations. Other cities getting the service this week include Dallas; Denver; Fresno, California; Houston; San Antonio; Seattle; and Washington.

The Big Apple -- where delivery services are widely used and competitive -- provides the biggest testing ground yet for the push. The Oak Brook, Ill.-based company sees restaurant delivery as a $100 billion market that could help reignite sales.

After testing delivery for years, the fast-food giant is now racing to scale up the effort. The idea is to offer the option from 3,500 U.S. locations by the end of June.

-- The Associated Press

London to seek Net-service bids for tube

London's subway commuters are one step closer to being able to surf the Internet on moving trains, as the city prepares to seek bids from telecommunications companies.

A request for proposals to roll out a fourth-generation mobile network extending across Transport for London's 249-mile underground system is scheduled for publication after the country's June 8 general election, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The United Kingdom's government has been in talks with the city on adding mobile services to underground trains as it prepares for police, firefighters and paramedics to use a new national emergency services network being delivered by BT Group Plc's EE unit. Mayor Sadiq Khan has been pushing to improve Internet coverage in England's capital, which lags behind cities including New York, Tokyo and Paris in providing mobile service in its subway.

The city has been trying to secure a deal with the telecommunications industry to add mobile service to its underground trains for years and abandoned an effort ahead of the 2012 London Olympics after talks broke down.

-- Bloomberg News

Business on 06/01/2017