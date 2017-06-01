Correction worker robbed on roadside

An Arkansas Department of Correction employee pulled over to "relieve himself" and was robbed of his uniforms, wallet and car, which was later found scorched outside an abandoned Little Rock home, police said.

The 52-year-old man told police he was on his way Tuesday night to a Quality Inn to meet a woman using the name "Slim Chocolate" with whom he communicated online. He pulled over in the 8200 block of Frenchmans Lane to "relieve himself," according to a police report.

The victim was approached by two male assailants. One pulled out a gun and told the man to give him everything, the report said.

The robbers took the man's wallet, necklace, tennis shoes, cellphone, Department of Correction uniforms and a protective vest before they fled in the victim's blue 2015 Dodge Charger, police said.

Police located the Charger around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday outside an abandoned home in the 1600 block of South Cedar Street. The car had been set on fire by two men who left the scene in a brown 1990 Chevrolet Suburban, a witness told police.

The Charger was missing both passenger-side doors, the hood and the trunk, police said. Most of the vehicle had fire damage, and it was towed to the city's impound lot.

No suspects were named on the report.

