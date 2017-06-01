Driver with gunshot wound leads deputies on multi-county pursuit in Arkansas, authorities say

A driver who led deputies on a multi-county chase Thursday in Arkansas was found at the end of the pursuit with an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office said it responded that morning to a report of a suspicious person on Johnson Loop outside Greenbrier.

While in the area, authorities noticed a vehicle that matched the description of that person’s vehicle, and a pursuit began a short time later.

That chase ended in Cleburne County with the assistance of multiple agencies.

Once stopped, the driver was found to have an apparent gunshot wound to his leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Agency spokesman Adam Bledsoe said authorities were not responsible for the gunshot wound. It was not immediately clear how the victim was shot.

An investigation into the pursuit is ongoing, according to authorities.