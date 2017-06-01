ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

Celebration of arts

Henderson State University will showcase students and faculty's work in the visual arts, theater, dance and music in its Celebration of the Arts, 6 p.m. today at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. The event is part of the park's new collegiate arts initiative. The event starts with a reception in the Galleries at Wildwood, where artwork by Henderson students and faculty will be on display, with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Dance and theater performances will follow in the Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theatre; music will conclude the event in the outdoor Pavilion. The C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation is sponsoring the event. Admission is by free ticket; visit hsu.edu/celebration.

FRIDAY

History 'sandwich'

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's June "Sandwiching in History" tour will visit the Carmelite Convent and Chapel, 7201 W. 32nd St., Little Rock, noon Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

Spa City art

The June exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, featuring work by Kristin DeGeorge, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Jennifer Libby Fay, Gerri Much, Tony Saladino and Dan Thornhill, will open with a reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the Spa City's monthly Gallery Walk. The exhibit will remain on display through June 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Spa City Murder

A triangle involving a woman, her lover and her husband, all plotting at one time or another to do away with one of the angles, is the comic premise of Murder at the Howard Johnson's by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 9-10 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and June 11 at the Pocket Theatre, 170 Ravine St. at Ramble Street, just off Park Avenue, Hot Springs. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 12 and younger. Call (501) 623-8585 or visit pockettheatre.com.

SATURDAY

'Comfy Classics'

El Dorado native Christopher A. McCroskey, musical director of the South Arkansas Arts Center's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast (July 6-9 and 12-16), will put on a program of "Comfy Classics and Conversations," 7 p.m. Saturday on the Steinway B piano in the Callaway Theater at the center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. According to a news release, McCrosky envisions the informal program as "a casual learning experience in my piano studio. The evening will feature a conversation about my musical story and how I view music. I will discuss how composers wrote the classics and how we use the themes in our music today, as well as play some tunes everyone will recognize. You will see the connections between old and new music and how prevalent music is in our daily lives." Admission is free. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

TICKETS

Axl and company

Guns N' Roses -- featuring founder Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan -- will rock Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Country artist Sturgill Simpson will open the show. Tickets for this date of the Not In This Lifetime Tour are $29-$225 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

'Icy' Cirque

Tickets -- $33-$133 -- go on sale Friday for Cirque du Soleil's Crystal -- A Breakthrough Ice Experience, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. More information about the show is available at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

ETC.

Rep workshops

John Miller-Stephany, producing artistic director at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, will lead a monologue workshop for adults, 6-8 p.m. June 20 at the Rep Annex, 518 Main St., Little Rock. There are spots for a maximum of eight actors, who will each present a one- to two-minute monologue that Miller-Stephany will direct. Observers are welcome. Cost is $50 to perform, $25 to observe. Visit tinyurl.com/lbfj2ut.

Music lessons

The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music in Conway is registering students for summer music lessons taught primarily by UCA music faculty and selected graduate and undergraduate students and adjunct instructors who are professional musicians and teachers. Private instruction is available in piano, voice, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, Suzuki violin, ukulele and all band and orchestral instruments. Tuition varies depending upon the level of the instructor; costs and registration information are available online at uca.edu/csm. Call (501) 450-3672 or email tbumgarn@uca.edu.

Olivia postpones

The sold-out event "An Evening with Olivia Newton-John," scheduled for June 9 at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs, has been postponed due to the performer's illness.

According to a statement from the 68-year-old singer's management: "The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows."

Refunds will be automatically made to customers by Etix. Customers with questions can call Oaklawn at (800) 625-5296 and speak to the marketing department.

Weekend on 06/01/2017