Errant strike kills Filipino troops

MARAWI, Philippines -- A Philippine military official said an air force airstrike killed 11 soldiers and wounded seven others in "friendly fire" as government forces struggled to rout the remaining Islamic extremists who laid a siege in a southern city for a week.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said this morning that a Marchetti S-211 jet was on a bombing run over militant positions in Marawi on Wednesday when one bomb hit an army position locked in close-range combat with the extremists.

Padilla said the plane made three successful bombing runs before the wayward bombing happened. He added the military has ordered an investigation.

The week of fighting in Marawi has left scores dead.

Padilla said the day before that troops have cleared almost 90 percent of Marawi, where the gunmen linked to the Islamic State extremist group have been fending off government troops since a botched raid to capture a veteran rebel leader triggered a militant rampage. Padilla said militant leader Isnilon Hapilon is believed to still be in Marawi.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said 500 extremists fought in the city and that they had a "big plan" to occupy it. He estimated that about 50 to 100 of the militants remained holed up in the city.

Padilla said 960 civilians have been rescued and an estimated 1,000 residents remain trapped.

Another eight militants surrendered, and Padilla said they provided "very, very valuable intelligence" during questioning.

A video of a Catholic priest taken hostage is being assessed by experts, he added. He said the video seems authentic, but the Rev. Teresito Suganob appeared to be speaking under duress and militants are apparently using the video for propaganda.

In the video, Suganob said he is being held alongside 200 other captives, including children, in what appeared to be a battle-scarred part of Marawi.

"We want to live another day, we want to live another month," Suganob said, standing in front of debris and partially burned buildings. Directing his remarks to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, he said: "We want to live few years and in your generosity, Mr. president, in your heart, we know you can make something [happen]."

Marawi Bishop Edwin de la Pena confirmed that it was Suganob in the video.

Padilla could not confirm the figure of 200 hostages, saying it may be propaganda. He said there have been efforts to reach out to parties who may conduct back-channel talks to help free the hostages. He assured the captives' families that the military is doing its best to keep them safe. He did not elaborate.

"We're not negotiating with terrorists. We're merely working closely with civil organization whose objective is to save more lives," he said.

Duterte, who declared martial law in Mindanao, has approved the creation of a "peace corridor" to hasten the rescue of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid for displaced persons, said presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

He said the corridor will be implemented by the government and the main separatist group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which has signed a peace agreement in exchange for Muslim autonomy in Mindanao, the southern third of the Philippines where a Muslim rebellion has raged for decades.

Hapilon, the militant leader wanted by the U.S. for his alleged involvement in kidnappings and bomb attacks that also targeted Americans in the Philippines, is believed to still be in Marawi.

"We believe he is still there, and we believe that is why they are putting up a very stiff resistance in the areas that they are still being held up and being cleared," Padilla told reporters in Manila, the capital.

Information for this article was contributed by Teresa Cerojano of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/01/2017