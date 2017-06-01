Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 01, 2017, 11:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Ex-Razorback, current TV host D.J. Williams to appear on Fox game show

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:46 a.m.

former-university-of-arkansas-football-tight-end-dj-williams-joined-the-kark-4-today-morning-show-team

PHOTO BY ARSHIA KHAN

Former University of Arkansas football tight end D.J. Williams joined the KARK 4 Today morning show team.


Little Rock morning show host and former Arkansas Razorback D.J. Williams will appear on Thursday’s episode of Fox game show Beat Shazam.

The music-themed show, hosted by actor and musician Jamie Foxx, divides players into teams of two in an attempt to beat the clock and identify hit songs.

The team with the highest score then competes against song identification app Shazam for the chance to win a cash prize, according to a show description.

In a statement, Little Rock Fox affiliate KLRT-TV said Williams will be teamed with fellow former Razorback Grant Cook.

Beat Shazam airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Ex-Razorback, current TV host D.J. Williams to appear on Fox game show

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online