Ex-Razorback, current TV host D.J. Williams to appear on Fox game show

Little Rock morning show host and former Arkansas Razorback D.J. Williams will appear on Thursday’s episode of Fox game show Beat Shazam.

The music-themed show, hosted by actor and musician Jamie Foxx, divides players into teams of two in an attempt to beat the clock and identify hit songs.

The team with the highest score then competes against song identification app Shazam for the chance to win a cash prize, according to a show description.

In a statement, Little Rock Fox affiliate KLRT-TV said Williams will be teamed with fellow former Razorback Grant Cook.

Beat Shazam airs at 7 p.m. Thursdays on Fox.