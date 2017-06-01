Home / Entertainment /
Fast Forward
Country: Singer Luke Bryan presents his "Huntin', Fishin' & Lovin' Everyday" tour, 7 p.m. June 9 at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Tickets are $35-$75. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
Pop: Celebrate the nation's birthday at the 34th annual Pops on the River presented by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The event, featuring family activities, food, music and fireworks, takes place from 3-10:30 p.m. July 4 in downtown Little Rock's River Market and Riverfront Park. Admission is free. Call (501) 378-3807 or visit pops.arkansasonline.com.
