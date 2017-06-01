Fourche Creek crash kills 1 person

A crash in east Little Rock killed a person Wednesday night, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock Police spokesman officer Steve Moore said police were called out around 8:25 p.m. to the area near Interstate 440 and Springer Boulevard.

Witnesses said a vehicle that crashed was traveling north on Springer Boulevard at a high rate of speed, weaving in between other vehicles, Moore said.

He said witnesses reported that the vehicle hit an overpass curb and went airborne over the guard rail and into Fourche Creek.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Moore said a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro on 06/01/2017