Grammy-winning R&B singer Maxwell performing in NLR

Soul singing sensation Maxwell, along with opening acts Ledisi and Leela James, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets are $33.50, $63.50, $93.50 and $133.50.

Maxwell is on tour promoting his 2016 album release, blackSUMMERS'night, which was the second installment of a trilogy that began with his 2009 album, BLACKsummers'night. That album won the 2010 Grammy Award for best R&B album.

He also won the Grammy earlier this year for best R&B song for "Lake by the Ocean."

A native of Brooklyn, he released his debut album, Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite, in 1996.

Verizon Arena, East Broadway and Interstate 30, North Little Rock, (800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com

...

There will be a "Happy Hour" musical celebration of the life of Dotty Oliver from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Donations to defray final expenses will be accepted.

Friends and musicians (Gil Franklin, Nick Devlin, Ricky Dee, Blind Boy White and others) will celebrate the life of Oliver, who died May 29. Oliver, a lifelong activist, had been publisher and editor of the Little Rock Free Press.

White Water Tavern, Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Buh Jones will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Lou Dog, a Sublime tribute band, will perform at 9 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Lance Daniels will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Just Sayin will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Dreams, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

Jack Ferrara will perform, along with opening act Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts, at 9 p.m. Friday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

...

Humming House will perform at 8 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $12. There will be a $2 surcharge for those between ages 18 and 21.

Backroad Anthem will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.

The Fayetteville band lost lead singer Craig Strickland in January 2016, when he died on a duck-hunting trip in Oklahoma.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Ward Davis will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $15. There will be a $2 surcharge for those between ages 18 and 21.

Davis, who was born in Monticello, moved to Nashville, Tenn., in 2000 and began his career as a songwriter. His songs have been recorded by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins, Sammy Kershaw and Buddy Jewell.

He has collaborated with Cody Jinks on the song "I'm Not the Devil" and with Willie Nelson and Jamey Johnson on an Ed Bruce song "Old Wore Out Cowboys."

Besides his solo career, he is also a member of the alt-country band The Beagles, which has released two albums, Meet the Beagles in 2010 and Mucho Dos Grande in 2012. The band was featured on an A&E series, Crazy Hearts Nashville, in 2014, and sang backing vocals on "So What If I Do," a song they wrote for Trace Adkins. The group also performs the theme song of Still the King, a Billy Ray Cyrus CMT series.

Davis has released an EP, No Bridges, and an album, 15 Years in a 10 Year Town.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Strange Brue will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189, thirst-n-howl.com

...

Kris Lager will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at The Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Cosmocean will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

DJ Courier will present Sound Effects at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

The Federalis, along with opening act Nothing for Breakfast, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

Weekend on 06/01/2017