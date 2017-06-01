Police arrest armed Trump Hotel guest

WASHINGTON-- A Pennsylvania physician who sent a text message about traveling to visit the president with a carload of weapons was arrested Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car, authorities said.

Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pa., was taken into custody at the downtown hotel, where he was staying as a guest, police said. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said his department, as well as the Secret Service, received a tip from the Pennsylvania State Police around 12:30 a.m. The tipster reported that Moles might be traveling to the Trump Hotel in Washington, carrying weapons and ammunition.

Moles, 43, checked into the hotel around 1 a.m. Authorities worked with hotel security to find him and his car.

Deputy Special Agent Michael Ball said the Secret Service had determined Moles "posed no threat" to any of the people the agency protects, which includes presidents and vice presidents and their families, visiting foreign dignitaries, facilities and major events.

A police report said authorities seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Moles is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license and having unregistered ammunition. Newsham added that the department does not yet have enough evidence to charge Moles with making threats.

Role in '14 ranch standoff draws 7 years

LAS VEGAS -- A judge called a New Hampshire man a "bully vigilante" and sentenced him Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for his role organizing armed backers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy after a standoff with U.S. agents in 2014.

Gerald "Jerry" DeLemus became the first person sentenced for his ties to the confrontation over the push for local control of vast stretches of federal land in the U.S. West. Eighteen others remain in custody.

DeLemus has been jailed for almost 16 months, so the sentence means the 62-year-old former Marine will spend about six more years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. and interstate travel in aid of extortion.

DeLemus arrived at the Bundy ranch in Nevada hours after the tense armed standoff that led to the release of the rancher's cattle.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in Las Vegas faulted DeLemus for trying to withdraw his plea and said she didn't think he accepted responsibility for his actions.

Instead of advising Bundy to abide by court orders to pay 20 years of overdue grazing fees or let agents round up his cattle from public land, Navarro said DeLemus became "a bully vigilante, threatening peacekeepers of the community."

Airport suspect sent for mental review

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A mentally distressed ex-Marine who pointed a fake handgun at police in the Orlando International Airport and shouted "kill me" said he wanted to speak to the president, according to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday.

Michael Wayne Pettigrew, 26, was arrested after the almost three-hour standoff that ended peacefully Tuesday night. Police have called it an attempted "suicide by cop."

Pettigrew was charged with aggravated assault on a firefighter and was forcibly committed for short-term mental-health observation.

Court records show Pettigrew was denied bail Wednesday because of his mental evaluation.

Officer says innocent in woman's death

NEW YORK -- A police sergeant pleaded innocent Wednesday to a murder charge in the shooting of a 66-year-old mentally ill woman wielding a baseball bat.

Sgt. Hugh Barry faces charges that also include manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in Deborah Danner's October death. He was released on bond.

Police were responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person when Barry, who has been with the New York Police Department for eight years, encountered Danner in her Bronx apartment.

On Oct. 18, Barry persuaded Danner to drop a pair of scissors she had been holding, police said. But when she picked up a baseball bat and tried to strike him, he fired two shots that hit her torso, they said.

