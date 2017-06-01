• Elpedio Vitale, a judge in Middletown, Conn., sentenced Tony Moreno, 23, to 70 years in prison for killing his 7-month-old son in 2015 by throwing the infant off a bridge over the Connecticut River, saying, "The utter depravity of the crime, a father killing his infant son, speaks for itself."

• Kirk Beattle, an assistant fire chief in Laconia, N.H., said firefighters were alerted to an apartment building fire when a woman used her medical alert pendant to call for help when the blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

• Laura Meltzer, a Las Vegas police officer, said separate security videos at a condom and sex-toy warehouse recorded thieves taking two boxes containing 30,000 condoms and then returning to load two more large boxes into a vehicle backed through a loading-dock door.

• Carolina Williams, a new graduate of Ravenwood High School in Tennessee who wrote a "standout" short essay about something she loves to do, ordering pizza, to help her win admission to Yale University, instead will pursue a business degree at Auburn University.

• Larry Keiser, 51, of Allentown, Pa., who had called 911 six times and told officers there wasn't an emergency but that he had consumed several beers and wanted to chat about a family situation, was arrested when he called a seventh time minutes after state troopers told him to stop, authorities said.

• Hazel Jarrell, 104, and her sisters, Irene, 102, and Ruth, 100, were honored at the final graduation ceremony held at the Canton, Ohio, soon-to-be-demolished high school that opened in 1932 and where they all attended.

• Richard Medeiros, 83, pleaded innocent to multiple animal-cruelty charges after investigators said they found about 1,400 animals, including dogs, cats, cows, horses, pigs, sheep and chickens, in "deplorable and dangerous" conditions on his farm in Westport, Mass.

• Yancey Taylor, 45, of Donora, Pa., was charged with theft by deception and extortion after gambling away about $159,000 that he scammed from a 69-year-old woman by telling her she'd face Mafia retaliation if she didn't give him money, prosecutors said.

• Deborah Toohey of Springhill, Fla., said her brother Randall Jordan, a dive-boat captain known to hand-feed sharks, underwent "reattachment surgery" after being bitten by a "sea creature" off Florida's Atlantic coast.

